WHO team visits IPH

LAHORE: World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited the Institute of Public Health, Lahore and exchanged views on different issues related to public health. Acting Dean Dr Saima Ayub and other senior doctors briefed him about the working of IPH. WHO Punjab representatives Dr Jamshed, Dr Irfan, Dr Yahya, Dr Obaidullah Qazi in-charge of IPH BSL Lab-III, Dr Shahid Mahmood were also present on the occasion. The WHO country head also visited the Public Health Lab. Dr Saima and Dr Obaidullah Qazi apprised Dr Mahipala and his delegation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Water and Stool Lab Test for Diagnosis of Cholera. Dr Saima Ayub informed that for cholera test in IPH, besides Stool Samples from Services Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Kasur and Sheikhupura and water samples are brought from different parts of the city. The WHO Representative commended the working of IPH BSL-III Lab and said that WHO would support / strengthen the laboratory in the field of training of human resource and serology kits for cholera lab tests would also be provided. The meeting also discussed PC-I for restructuring of IPH. It was decided that a meeting would be convened soon to set up a Disease Surveillance Centre in IPH.