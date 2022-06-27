Govt employees averse to pension rules’ amendment

TIMERGARA: Government employees on Saturday demanded the provincial government to exclude from the finance bill the clause “N” that is meant for amending the pension rules of government workers.

In a statement issued to media, the provincial president of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Syed Muhammad Shah condemned this amendment and announced to protest against it, as he said it was a matter of life and death for government employees.

He urged the provincial government, especially the chief minister, to ensure that the amendment and the spousal pension amendment would be withdrawn before June 27. Otherwise, he said all government employees would protest in front of press clubs in all the district headquarters of the province on June 28 and if the government failed to reverse the pension amendments, the employees would expand their protest.

“If there is one law in the center and another law in our province, it will be a great injustice to the civil servants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that people had twice trusted the PTI in the province, so it should not hurt the workers.