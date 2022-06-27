Doctor from Swat royal family honoured

PESHAWAR: Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has been awarded the Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (FCPS) diploma in recognition of his lifetime commitment to the teaching, practice and advancement of surgery and his long association with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP).

A handout said Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb is the grandson of former President Ayub Khan and Miangul Jahanzeb, the last Wali of the Swat State.

He graduated from Khyber Medical College at the age of 22. He then proceeded to the United Kingdom for his higher surgical training working at the Royal Postgraduate Medical Institute at Hammersmith Hospital, Edgware General Hospital and the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

He qualified for his FRCS by getting examined by all three Royal Colleges — England, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In 1993, Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb returned to Pakistan to work as a Senior Registrar at Khyber Teaching Hospital, his alma mater. He became a professor of surgery in 2009 and then head of the department in 2013. In 2018, he was appointed chief executive officer of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute and in 2020 he became dean of Khyber Medical College.