1,000 cops perform security duty

LAHORE: Lahore police is providing foolproof security to traders and buyers in the cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. More than 1,000 officers and jawans of Lahore police are performing security duties. The district administration has set up cattle markets at 14 open spaces adjacent to the Lahore City. Cattle markets have been set up in Shahpur Kanjran, Pine Avenue Road, LDA Avenue, Haveli Markaz Sundar Road, Raiwind, NFC Society, Manga Mandi, Saggian, Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, Lakhodair, Paragon City near Manawan Hospital, LDA City Kahna and Sabzi Mandi Kahna.
