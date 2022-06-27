Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES: Wales captain Gareth Bale confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Saturday following his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bale confirmed his plans to join LAFC in a post on Twitter following widespread reports earlier Saturday about the move.

“See you soon, Los Angeles,” the 32-year-old wrote. An accompanying video showed Bale wearing an LAFC shirt and cap.

Earlier the Los Angeles Times said Bale will be eligible to play for LAFC from July 1.

ESPN reported that Bale will fly to Los Angeles at the end of next week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player and has spent the last eight seasons with Real Madrid, winning three domestic championships and five Champions League titles.