FIA arrests Mumbai attacks’ alleged mastermind

ISLAMABAD: In a key development in the investigation of the Mumbai attacks, the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) has arrested suspect Sajid Mir with the aid of law enforcement agencies, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing well-placed sources.

However, the government is reluctant to officially acknowledge Mir's formal detention.

According to sources, Mir had been missing since the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

However, officials privy to case told Geo News, on the condition of anonymity, that Mir was arrested by intelligence agencies and Counter Terrorism Department Punjab. They added that Mir was arrested in a terror financing case.

Source said that Mir was “quietly tried and convicted”, adding that he is currently serving his sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had placed Mir on its most-wanted criminals list and had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Mir is allegedly the mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks. Rumours of his death had persisted for a long time.