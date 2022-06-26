Modern SOPs introduced for compiling medicine record

LAHORE : Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has introduced modern SOPs for compiling records of supply and use of medicines. The record will be kept transparent.

In this regard, responsibilities have been assigned to administrative doctors, nursing superintendents and pharmacists.

ED Punjab Institute of Neurosciences said that all items of local purchase and surgical disposables would be issued on the indent book with the signature of the senior registrar and head nurse on which the MR number of each patient will must be mentioned so that the medicines can reach the concerned patients.

Prof. Khalid Mehmood said that the defacing of the ward or theater to which the medicines will be issued from the store would also have to be verified.

All medicines will be procured of standard brand and no compromise will be made on quality while the nursing staff will receive medicines from the store and the complete record of the patient will have to be kept up to date.

Prof. Khalid Mahmood clarified that the pharmacist will check the records of medicines in all the fields weekly and informed the MS in writing.

ED Punjab Institute of Neurosciences added that the in-charge nurse of prescribing medicines in the ward or operating theater would be replaced after three months.

This monitoring system will increase the efficiency of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.

In addition, the contractor of medicines will provide rates on a daily basis for Local Purchase and those with lower rates will be given preference so that government funds can be spent on the welfare of as many patients as possible.