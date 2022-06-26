MoHR organises child protection case management training

Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with Unicef conducted a three-day training on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System (CPCMRS) for the relevant stakeholders at ICT level. The objective of the training was to understand the child protection issues, ICT Child Protection Act, 2018, rules of the Act and the overall process involved in the child protection case management and referral system. Besides that, the activity was aimed at developing an understanding on how to play an effective role in child protection case management and referral system for preventing child abuse, protecting children from abuse and rehabilitate such children.

At the opening ceremony, Daniela Luciani, Chief, Child Protection, UNICEF and Rabeea Hadi, Director General, Child Protection Institute, Ministry of Human Rights welcomed the participants and highlighted the issues of child protection and the actions required for addressing these issues through a collaborative mechanism by involving relevant stakeholders.

Daniela Luciani and Rabeea Hadi thanked the resource persons from Oxford Policy Management for delivering training sessions and making the session interactive. They also thanked the participants for their active participation and taking part in discussions. At the end, certificates were awarded among the participants.