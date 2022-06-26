PHF’s probe committee starts proceeding from tomorrow

KARACHI: The fact-finding committee appointed by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will start its proceedings from Monday (tomorrow) to find out the reasons behind the ouster of Pakistan from the Hockey World Cup 2023, and to decide who was responsible for this debacle, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

The PHF appointed the committee comprising Olympian Kalimullah, Olympian Nasir Ali, and KP association president Zahir Shah to probe into the failure of the team to reach the semifinals of Asia Cup in Jakarta last month. The event also served as a qualifying round for Hockey World Cup 2023.

Several technical mistakes were made in the all-important match against Japan. Pakistan played well and scored two goals needed for the victory but at the end result was 3-2 in Japan’s favour.

It is believed that the team management could not handle the situation properly during this crucial match against Japan.

Pakistan played well but on technical grounds Pakistan were deprived of two goals.

Sources connected to the PHF said that all three members of the fact finding committee would sit in Abbottabad, where the fitness training camp of Pakistan hockey team is continuing for Commonwealth Games.

The fitness training camp will continue till the end of this month.

The committee members will interview the head coach, the team manager, the captain and others.

One question that is being asked is: why did Pakistan not use the option of review?

The deadline of submitting the report was June 20, but the committee has not even started its work.

Sources further said that the committee members expect to complete their task in a few days and submit the report to the PHF.

Sources said that the probe committee would prepare its report in the light of the statements of the team management, captain and players and according to FIH rules.