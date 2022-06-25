Iodine deficiency termed a major health hazard

LAKKI MARWAT: Iodine deficiency is a major health hazard and it causes health issues among people, especially pregnant women and children, stated District Health Officer Dr Abdugul here on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting, he said sufficient funds would be provided to keep the quality control laboratory of iodised salt programme functional. Nutrition International representatives including Sadiq Hussain and Noman Tariq and Naurang tehsil chairman Azizullah Khan also attended the meeting.

The NI representatives told the district health officer that the organisation had set up the quality control laboratory and provision of funds was inevitable to keep it functional. Dr Gul said that along with provision of financial resources, the department would help to ensure monitoring of the programme in the district.