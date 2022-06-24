Mugger who killed citizen caught, shot with own gun

A man was gunned down after he was robbed in the outskirts of the city on Thursday. The locals, however, caught one of the suspects and handed him over to the police before shooting him with his own gun.

Police said that two suspects riding a motorbike were trying to escape after robbing Fawad Iqbal, 22, near his home in Bakhtawar Goth, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Sukkan police station.

Officials said that the locals then attempted to catch the fleeing robbers and finally managed to intercept them in the Rehri Goth area. Police said that one of the robbers opened fire on the crowd, resulting in the mugging victim suffering a bullet to the face and dying shortly after that.

The people managed to catch one of the suspects and the other escaped. They said that the locals also shot the suspect they had caught with his own gun before handing him over to the police, adding that the injured robber was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as Rafiq Hussain, 25. Separately, 40-year-old Rana Ali, son of Aleem, was shot by unidentified culprits in the Pak Colony area.