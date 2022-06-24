It should be understood that the failure of the economy is a failure of ruling parties to perform effectively. A weak economy is also an indicator of high-level corruption in society and the pursuit of personal interests over national interests. Had the previous governments performed selflessly, Pakistan would have never gone to the IMF and there would be no burden on ordinary people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
