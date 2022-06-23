 
June 23, 2022
CTD arrests suspected militant

By Our Correspondent
June 23, 2022

LAHORE:Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) arrested a suspected militant in a raid near Sahiwal Bypass on Wednesday. The arrested suspect was identified as Luqman. The CTD team also recovered a pistol, three hand-grenades and cash from him. He was supposed to hand over the weapon to a local organiser of his group. He is a resident of Bajaur Agency.

