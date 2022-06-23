Man held for alleged blackmailing

Islamabad : The Cyber-Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday arrested a person allegedly involved in harassing a woman on social media.
The FIA arrested the 55-year old accused from Rawalpindi, a resident of district Jehlum.
According to the details, a complainant lodged an application with the Cyber Crime circle of FIA saying that the accused person has been recording and sharing her objectionable videos and pictures on Whatsapp for the last three months.
It has been learnt that the accused was also involved in blackmailing the plaintiff regarding her objectionable material and uploading the same on other social media platforms.
On the complaint of woman, the FIA Cyber-Crime Circle Islamabad registered a case against the accused and sent his mobile phone for forensic examination.
Rawalpindi : Punjab Special Education Department has launched a disability survey to identify special children who are...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters has published the first volume of ‘A Research and Analytic Study of...
Islamabad : “A group of high-level talents with strict professional and cultural training is critical for the...
Islamabad : The poor segments of society have appealed to the government to provide subsidised items like flour,...
Islamabad : As many as 27 teachers of BPS-18 under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education have been promoted...
Islamabad : The Integrity Icon Pakistan 2021 award ceremony for five winning icons was held here on Wednesday.Five...
Comments