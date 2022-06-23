Training project for promoting peace launched

PESHAWAR: Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash on Wednesday launched a project to harness universities’ students for peace.

The project is aimed to harness university students as well as faculty members, who will receive various trainings in topics like diversity management, leadership abilities, and digital citizens in the context of promoting peace in the educational setups.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Kamran Bangash stated that Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed an agreement with Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) to build the capacity of universities’ students and faculty members to promote peace and harmony.

He added that the project was in line with the provincial government’s vision and mission to engage youth in productive activities, which are essential for sustainable peace.

The event was attended by member of the provincial assembly Shafiq Khan Afridi, Chairman HERA Fazl-e-Qadir, and Secretary for HERA Sajid Inam. The opening ceremony was also attended by people from academia, government departments, students, and donor agencies.

The vice-chancellors of different universities such as Kohat University, Fata University, Gandhara University, and Khyber Medical University were also present on the occasion.

Member HERA Dr Yasir kamal presented a briefing on the role of HERA in strengthening Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kamran Bangash elaborated that under the project, HERA would impart training to 300 students and 100 faculty members of universities for promoting peace and harmony in the educational setups.

He added the project would be implemented by HERA with technical and financial support from Community Resilience Activity-North.