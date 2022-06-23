Carpeted road inaugurated

PESHAWAR: A carpeted road was inaugurated at the Saint John’s Cathedral School Peshawar on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab along with Christian community leader Naeem Tabassum performed the ceremony in the presence of clergy members, youth and social activists.

The lawmaker said the PTI government had worked for the welfare of the religious minorities by launching developmental projects for them, increasing their quota in jobs and educational scholarships. He praised Naeem Tabassum for his efforts in getting the funds for this project approved.