 
close
Wednesday June 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Moon rocket achieved

By AFP
June 22, 2022

WASHINGTON: Nasa’s fourth attempt to complete a critical test of its Moon rocket achieved around 90 percent of its goals, but there’s still no firm date for the behemoth’s first flight, officials said on Tuesday. Known as the "wet dress rehearsal" because it involves loading liquid propellant.

Comments