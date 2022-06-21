Climate change ministry warns of low to high intensity floods

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of regional flood situation, the Ministry of Climate Change has issued an advisory for low to high intensity floods in the country during the upcoming monsoon season.

Besides, the ministry also alerted national and provincial disaster management authorities to take preemptive measures for preventing human and collateral losses.In addition, it also cautioned public to take precautionary measures and remain updated on the weather advisories.

The ministry also issued a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood alert to the authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan and KP due to prevailing weather conditions triggered by global warming.“Pakistan will experience monsoon rains until August 2022, and the rainfall is expected to be above normal in the foothills of the Himalayas, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab and Sindh,” said Sherry Rehman in a statement issued on Monday.

She added that the country would be a part of a global “La Niña” weather pattern, which referred to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.She mentioned the early onset of monsoons after a debilitating heat wave across South Asia has already wreaked havoc in parts of India and Bangladesh.

Sherry also warned of urban flooding across the major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Islamabad. “Over the last two year in fact, there has been a rising pattern of urban flooding in these cities and therefore provinces should be on high alert for serious damage to lives and livelihoods of the people as well as public infrastructure.”

She urged the provincial governments, management authorities, and individuals to take caution during the rainy season, adding that the provinces must exercise vigilance and preparedness for the upcoming monsoon to brace for low to high intensity floods.

She said timely advisories have been issued to provincial governments on waste collection, cleaning, and management of storm drains amid early warnings for flash floods across vulnerable locations. “District-wise contingency planning is strongly recommended with mobilisation of staff and resources for immediate flood response,” she added.

Besides, she also cautioned individuals to take personal safety measures, such as driving slowly, avoiding flooded areas and staying away from accumulated water around electrical installations.