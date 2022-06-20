The Pakistan Met Department has predicted the arrival of the pre-monsoon season in Karachi, and it is expected that the city will receive heavy rains this year as well. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has already started its preparations with drains being cleared across various parts of the city. It is hoped that these steps will help protect our streets when the skies start pouring down on us. As responsible residents of this city, we need to take a few steps to protect ourselves during the rainy season.

Keeping a safe distance from trees and electric poles is necessary when streets get waterlogged. In many areas, there are bunches of cables hanging from poles, which could result in accidents if we are not careful. We also have to ensure that switches and doorbells installed in our homes are properly insulated so that they don’t leak any current. Our small steps can help avert a large-scale disaster.

Alisha Ali

Karachi