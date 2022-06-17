Hard to survive

The recent increase in petrol prices will affect every individual of our society. These never-seen-before price hikes have made life difficult for almost everyone; no one is able to afford two meals a day. Apart from food prices, house rent and education expenses have reached unthinkable levels. How are we going to survive? And what should we do to increase our income?

The people of Pakistan have already suffered a lot due to increased gas and energy prices. The latest hike will make matters even worse. Our present rulers are expected to take several socio-economic initiatives and reforms to counter this hyperinflation and provide people with some relief.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad