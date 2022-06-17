Funds, powers demanded for LG reps

JAMRUD: Tehsil Chairman Syed Nawab Afridi on Thursday asked the government to fulfil the demands of elected local government representatives or they would stage protests and sit-ins.

Speaking to journalists, Syed Nawab Afridi said the government had not released any funds, nor gave them their powers. He said that their powers were limited only to signing the domicile certificates.

“Our funds are being given to MNAs and MPAs, which is tantamount to robbing us of our rights, so we urge the government to give us our constitutional and legal rights and give us all those funds and powers immediately, otherwise we will lock offices and launch a protest campaign,” he added.