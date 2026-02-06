Andrew’s disgrace in front of King Charles, Prince William ‘not over’: Source promises ‘More's to come’
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comes the Palace’s biggest dread, fear and everything all rolled into one as ‘there is much more to come’
There is a warning cropping up that claims the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein saga is far from over and fans can expect a second or even third coming very soon because its ‘likely to keep coming’.
The warning comes after the second wave of files were released featuring Andrew in a compromising position on his hands and knees, albeit clothed on top of a young woman whose face has been redacted for privacy.
The picture contained four POV shots of the same pose, a few where Andrew is looking at the camera, then at the girl in question and also one where he is looking off into the distance, all with his hands on her abdomen.
But that is not all. There were even emails released that talked of the actual extent of his relationship with the known financier and convicted sex offender.
Similar revelations of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also came to light, and they showed her talk about nights in New York, and bids to get their associates jobs etc.
In light of all this, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has come forward to issue his verdict about how long he thinks the entire fiasco will last, atop cancer-stricken King Charles’ head.
He delivered all this while speaking to Fox News Digital and started by saying, “There is no doubt now that both Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were considerably more [connected] than they had admitted, and there is much more to come.”
What increases fears as a result of this is that “this is what the palace has long dreaded. It has been impossible to be proactive as they don’t know what is coming next, and they do not act for Andrew.”
Whats worse is that “this is likely to continue for a considerable time, with thousands of images and emails to be sifted through. It will get worse,” he said while signing off.
