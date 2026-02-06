Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees headline new Hall of Fame class as Belichick left out

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is among five football greats selected for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday night.

Fitzgerald joins quarterback Drew Brees, linebacker Luke Kuechly, kicker Adam Vinatieri and Seniors finalist Roger Craig, with the group set to be enshrined August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Fitzgerald finished his career ranked second all time in receiving yards and receptions, becoming the first Hall of Famer to spend his entire career with the Cardinals.

Vinatieri’s historic career also played a major role in this year’s selections. The longtime kicker retired as the NFL’s all time points leader and holds multiple postseason records.

His legacy includes one of the most iconic kicks in league history. Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick once described Vinatieri’s 45 yard field goal during the 2001 AFC divisional round as the "greatest kick of all time," according to Hall of Fame coverage.

Kuechly, a former Defensive Player of the Year, retired after eight seasons but remained one of the most dominant linebackers of his era.

Craig, a four time Pro Bowler and key piece of the San Francisco 49ers dynasty, was selected through the Seniors category.

Notable omissions also drew attention, including former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, who were among finalists but were not selected this year.