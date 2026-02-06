‘No AI, No Future?’ Elon Musk issues stark warning on humanity’s path

In the tech-driven world, the reality of artificial intelligence is as concrete as the daily force quietly transforming how societies function and evolve.

Given the inextricable association with AI models and humanoid robots, it is difficult to envision a future without artificial intelligence.

Such a future is also endorsed by tech billionaire Elon Musk in his recent interview with John & Dwarkesh.

Musk said, “I think in the absence of AI and robotics, we're actually totally screwed,’’ issuing a stark warning on humanity’s path.

Talking about the mounting debt crisis, the CEO of SpaceX said, “The national debt is piling up like crazy. Our interest payments on the national debt exceed the military budget, which is a trillion dollars. Over a trillion dollars just the interest payments.”

According to the CEO of Tesla, without AI and robotics, the country will eventually face bankruptcy.

Dubbing the artificial intelligence as bedrock of economy, Musk continued,

“We are 1,000% going to go bankrupt as a country and fail as a country without AI and robots, nothing else will solve the national debt.”

This is not the first time the xAI founder has propagated the importance of artificial intelligence for human beings.

According to Musk, the AI models will not only help humans become “multi-planetary” species but also help them expand their consciousness.

Similarly, in previous interviews, the X founder also envisioned an AI-powered future where “work will become optional and money will be irrelevant” and this is all Thanks to AI and robotics.

As AI is rapidly evolving in today’s world, it is no mistake to say that artificial intelligence will shape rules of work, existence, labour markets, global competition and the world order.