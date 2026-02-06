Kim Kardashian shares where she stands with Kanye West years after split

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed where she stands with her ex-husband, Kanye West, now.

In a new interview with Complex on Thursday, the 45-year-old reality star shared how her relationship with the Gold Digger rapper has evolved since their divorce.

“We’ll always be family,” Kim said, who shares four kids with Kanye - North, 12, Saint,10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6.

“We both know that,” she added. “We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

Kim's comments about their family dynamic came after she opened up about her struggles with the rapper.

"I was pretty tested, I will say. Very tested," the SKIMS founder said on an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians. "I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt it. I mean, I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect. My kids are involved now."

"Everyone around can handle it, but like…protect my babies,” she continued. "They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up. They’re gonna see.”

"So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected," added the reality star.

For those unversed, Kim finalized her divorce with Kanye in 2022 after seven years of marriage.