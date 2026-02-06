Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice distance reports from Andrew face doubt

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice facing fresh public attention after their names appeared in newly released US Department of Justice documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a royal expert, the sisters are trying to navigate their lives amid intense scrutiny after their mother Sarah Ferguson mentioned them in her alleged emails to Epstein.

Speaking with People's Channel, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the sisters are in a difficult position as they manage their family connection to Andrew while continuing their public roles.

He even expressed doubts on reports that Eugenie has distanced herself from Andrew in the light of new upsetting revelations.

Fitzwilliams said claims about their private relationship with their father cannot be confirmed and should not be treated as fact.

“What is done publicly is done for a certain effect,” he said. “I read Eugenie has cut her father off, and Beatrice, of course, has been pictured with him and her daughter.”

“To what extent the cutting off is true, to what extent they talk on the phone, to what extent they don’t – we simply don’t know.”

“It’s rather like William and Harry. We don’t actually know what goes on behind the scenes. They both have new charities, and it’s significant that they want to continue that work.”