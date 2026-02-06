Jaxson Dart and girlfriend Marissa Ayers go public at 2026 NFL Honors

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers drew attention at the 2026 NFL Honours red carpet in San Francisco, making one of their first public appearances together since confirming their relationship.

The couple arrived in dazzling outfits, with Dart wearing a dark grey suit while Ayers chose a champagne coloured dress.

Dart was nominated for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but the award ultimately went to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetaira McMillan.

Despite increased public attention, Dart told People he prefers to keep parts of his personal life private.

“I think that just in the world that we live in, we try to keep as much as we can, you know, between us,” Dart told People on Wednesday, and added that he is “grateful for her and the time and how much we’ve been able to build this connection.”

“I think that when you’re in this space, you wanna make sure that it means something. So, I’m excited for it, and she’s the best,” he added.

On the field, Dart completed a strong rookie season, throwing for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions across 14 games.

He also spoke to The Post about new Giants head coach John Harbaugh, saying: “I think [Harbaugh] was the coach that every single one of us had at the top of our list.”

“He was the coach that we all wanted to play for. I can’t wait to get after it with him.”