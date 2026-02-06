Trump unveils TrumpRx, pledging world’s ‘lowest’ prescription drugs prices

The Trump administration has launched a website named TrumpRx in a bid to lower the prices on prescription drugs and provide the Americans with better and affordable health services.

The initiative was unveiled during an event at the White House in which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia were also accompanied by the US President.

TrumpRx also allows the consumers to buy the medicines directly from the pharma companies at the discounted price range. The website will also offer lower prices on more than 40 well-known drugs.

According to Trump, the health-based initiative will bring a lot of savings and healthy prospects for people. Even the world’s largest drug producers have pledged to reduce the drug prices, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, as a part of “Most Favoured Nation” agreements in exchange for relieving US tariffs.

A group of 16 companies will also deliver discounts on certain drugs to government initiatives, including Medicaid, and to the US consumers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, at a press briefing called TrumpRx "a state-of-the-art website for American consumers to purchase low-cost prescription drugs."

"This historic announcement will save millions of Americans their hard-earned money," Leavitt affirmed.

The website is also seen as an counteracting action against the surging prices of drugs. According to the website, the same drugs, made in the same factories, at the same dosages, are costing Americans up to 1000% more than in any other country.

How to get the discounted prices on drugs?

People can open the site and search for the medication they wish to take. They can print out a coupon and present it at a pharmacy to buy at the discounted price.

Will this initiative be effective in lowering prices?

According to some analysts, it is worth-questioning whether the US-led effort will address the pricing issues or shake up the pharmaceutical industry.

“There is a real question about the value of this for people with insurance,” said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for Medicare policy at health policy organization KFF.

“In some cases, we could be looking at out-of-pocket costs that are still relatively unaffordable for a lot of people,” Cubanski said.

In US political landscape, the pharmaceutical companies hold a significant position as these actors spent a record-high $187 million on lobbying activities in 2025, as reported by Open Secrets watchdog.