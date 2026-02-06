Ella Langley hopes to achieve THIS milestone with Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley is hopeful that her hit song Choosin’ Texas can secure the number 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Langley dropped Choosin’ Texas on October 17, 2025. She co-wrote the song with Miranda Lambert.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 5, the 26-year-old American singer-songwriter stated that there is a very real possibility of her hit song about the Lone Star State reaching the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also shared a screenshot of the chart in which she is in the second position behind Harry Styles’ Aperture.

Langley wrote, "Y'all have put me in a position to do something only a few females in country music history have ever done."

“I'm being told we're neck and neck on getting the #1 and if we have one last push on iTunes we might make country music history!" the Strangers hitmaker penned the second slide.

"Less than 10 women in country music have gotten a #1 on Billboard,” Langley revealed in another post.

For those unaware, women who have reached top positions on Billboard’s other charts over the years are Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker, Dolly Parton, Roseanne Cash, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, The Judds, and Crystal Gayle.