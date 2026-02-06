Is Ellen DeGeneres leaving the UK?

Ellen DeGeneres has no plans to leave the UK despite spending millions to buy a new home in Montecito, California.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the 68-year-old TV star and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are not leaving the UK, where they settled in 2024.

“They are still planning to live full-time in the UK but will spend a few months of the year in Montecito," the source said.

Recently, Ellen claimed that "everything" is "just better" in the United Kingdom.

"It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty," she told broadcaster Richard Bacon. "The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life."

"It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," added the TV personality.

Previously, Ellen confirmed that she and Portia moved to the UK because of Trump, saying, “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’. And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”