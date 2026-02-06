Trump declares ‘complete endorsement’ of Sanae Takaichi ahead of crucial snap election

US President Donald Trump has issued a “complete and total endorsement” ahead of Japan's snap general election this Sunday, February 8. It has been seen as a rare move for US presidents to publicly endorse candidates in foreign elections. Trump has done so before, backing Argentina’s Javier Milei, Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

The US president wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday: “Takaichi had already proven to be a strong, powerful and wise leader, one that truly loves her country.”

The 64-year-old Takaichi became PM in October after winning her party’s leadership contest and securing parliamentary support.

This marked a major diplomatic milestone, featuring breath taking imagery: Takaichi stood aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington as the US president praised her in front of thousands of service members.

Aligned with Trump's ambitions, he wants Tokyo to take greater responsibility for its own security. This approach favors Takaichi, as public support has mounted in Japan in the wake of increased defense investment.

However, compliments were exchanged during his visit and the two leaders signed a deal on rare earths. Takaichi described Trump as a “partner in the new golden era” and applauded his role in bringing peace to the Middle East, as reported by the BBC.

Expanding on his remarks, Trump noted he was extremely impressed with Takaichi, stating that the both countries have made progress in national security cooperation and economic cooperation. This endorsement comes as regional tensions escalate, arriving just a day after Trump’s phone call with China’s leader Xi Jinping.

Nonetheless, Sanae’s leadership marks a pivotal moment in how she manages the sensitive relationship between the US and China, Japan’s largest trading partner.