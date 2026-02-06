Bitcoin crashes below $63K as regulatory pressure and market fears grow

Bitcoin crashing concerns are growing after the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to about $63,000 on Thursday, marking its lowest level in more than a year and nearly half of its all time high of $126,000 reached in October 2025, according to market data reported by Coinbase and CoinGecko.

The sharp drop comes after months of declining crypto prices that have shaken investor confidence and triggered losses across companies heavily invested in digital assets.

CoinGecko data shows the global cryptocurrency market has lost roughly $2trillion in value since early October, adding pressure to stocks tied to the industry.

Bitcoin surged during 2024 and 2025 as industry friendly policy moves helped drive enthusiasm, even crossing the $100,000 milestone for the first time in December 2024.

However, the rally has slowed significantly, with heavy losses recorded through January and early February.

The sell off has also dragged down other major cryptocurrencies. Ether the second largest digital asset, has dropped more than 30 percent this year after failing to match bitcoin’s earlier boom.

Regulatory concerns are also adding uncertainty.

According to The Guardian, US representative Ro Khanna said he plans to investigate reported investments tied to a Trump family crypto venture, warning the deal “may have contributed to changes to US policy”, according to a statement.

Analysts say ongoing volatility and political scrutiny could continue to shape the crypto market outlook in the months ahead.