‘Disgraced’ Andrew finally accepts diminished royal status as ‘persona non grata’

Former Prince Andrew has finally accepted his diminished status within the royal family after he was forced to vacate the Royal Lodge in the “dead of the night” before due date.

According to royal experts, the former Duke of York, who lost his titles and residence due to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, now understands he has become a “persona non grata” in royal and public life.

King Charles’ “disgraced” brother left his 30-room mansion after pictures from newly released Epstein files showed him crouching over a female lying on the floor and is now staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

Source had earlier suggested the move would happen later in 2026, but reports claim it was brought forward after the latest release of humiliating photographs.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "Prince William has long wanted Andrew as far away from Windsor as absolutely possible.”

"Andrew’s original departure was scheduled to be around Easter, but it was instead brought forward in the dead of night.

“The ousting is further confirmation of Andrew’s diminished status as a ‘persona non grata.’ There is no coming back for him."

Another expert Helena Chard said, "It is no surprise that Andrew has departed in darkness," adding, "His former home, Royal Lodge, is in public view, and timing is critical.”

“King Charles is aware it is highly unlikely the media frenzy will subside, and Andrew could be facing a police investigation.

"Temporarily, staying at Wood Farm allows scrutiny of Andrew to play out behind closed doors, away from prying eyes."

"King Charles is exasperated with the fallout," Chard added. "He’s putting on a brave face."