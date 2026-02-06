Archaeologists recreate 3,500-year-old Egyptian perfumes for modern museums

What did ancient Egypt really smell like? Not just how it looked or sounded, but how it felt to stand near a royal burial. Archaeologists and scientists have brought that experience a step closer to reality by recreating fragrances worn by ancient Egyptians over 3,500 years ago.

Researchers have developed techniques to recreate the scents of Egyptian mummification, which may soon be on display for museum visitors. The research builds on archaeological methods which enable scientists to examine ancient DNA and protein samples and molecular traces to discover information about historical dietary practices and diseases and ceremonial activities.

A key breakthrough involves volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These molecules have the ability to keep ancient scent evidence intact for a period of thousands of years. The analysis of VOCs present in burial items enables scientists to create a reconstruction of scents which were associated with both perfume and medicine and religious use.

The scientists at the Max Planck Institute in Germany believe that recreating ancient scents enables them to study the daily activities and ceremonial practices of past societies. University of Tübingen archaeochemist Barbara Huber said chemical data alone is not enough. A perfumer must translate it into a complete scent that reflects the complexity of the original material.

The research, published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology, introduces new museum tools such as scented cards and fixed scent stations. These are already being used alongside Egyptian mummy displays.

In the Museum August Kestner in Hanover, it is possible to smell ancient perfumes made from the canopic jars of the Lady Senetnay, who lived around 1450 BC. The perfumes were made from about 20 different ingredients, chosen in consultation between perfumers and archaeologists.

Museum curators say scent changes how people view mummification. It shifts the focus away from fear and towards understanding ancient beliefs and intentions. Similar scent stations are now featured at the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark.