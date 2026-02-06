'Will & Grace' actor Charles C. Stevenson passes away at 95
Charles C. Stevenson was best known for playing bartender Smitty in the series 'Will & Grace'
Charles C. Stevenson, best known for playing bartender Smitty in the series Will & Grace, has passed away at the age of 95.
The legendary actor's son, Scott, confirmed his father's passing in a statement to Variety. As per Scott, Charles breathed his last on January 19 in Camarillo, California, of natural causes.
"In his own words, his job was 'marrying or burying people,'" he told the outlet.
Scott further said, "As he told it, the panic-stricken director would invariably come to him to beg him to find a way to fill in unscripted space between 'We are gathered here together' (where he’d probably get his close-up) and the 'amen' at the end of the scene (where he usually wouldn’t)."
"Stevenson admitted that he got pretty good at that," concluded the actor's son.
Throughout his decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Charles appeared on many TV series, including Cheers, L.A. Law, Men in Black, Glee, Bunheads, and Dynasty.
However, the star rose to fame after starring in the 1998 sitcom Will and Grace.
