La Liga confirms complaints to UEFA

MADRID: La Liga confirmed on Wednesday it has filed complaints to UEFA about Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City “continuously breaching the current regulations of financial fair play”.

La Liga said the complaint to UEFA against City was made in April while the complaint against PSG was filed “this week”. The Spanish league insisted it will continue to ramp up legal action against the two state-backed clubs.

La Liga has hired legal firms in France and Switzerland “with the aim of undertaking administrative and judicial actions before the relevant French bodies and the European Union as soon as possible”, read a statement from the league.

And in Switzerland, La Liga is “studying different representation options” to investigate the “possible conflicts of interest” of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is PSG chairman, in charge of Qatar-owned BeIN Sports, leads the European Club Association and sits on UEFA’s executive committee.

Manchester City won the race to buy Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund after paying the striker’s Â£51 million ($63 million) release clause but the deal, including salary and agents fees, could reportedly exceed Â£250 million.

And PSG will pay Kylian Mbappe a yearly salary of between 40 and 50 million euros, after the Frenchman chose to reject Real Madrid and sign a new three-year contract with the Qatari-owned club.

PSG suffered a 224.3-million-euro ($240m) loss in 2020/21, an increase of 80 percent on the previous year, the annual report from French football’s financial authority (DNCG) said earlier this month.

“La Liga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself,”