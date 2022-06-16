Elders highlight issues at public forum

JAMRUD: Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shah Fahad chaired a public forum at Warsak Rest House in Mullagori area on Wednesday.
Officers from various departments in the district attended the forum and listened to the problems and complaints put forward by people.
Speaking on the occasion, local elders said that about 50,000 people lived in Mullagori sub-tehsil but they did not have the facilities that are available to people of other areas.
There is a shortage of drinking water, health centers and educational institutions which need to be addressed in order to alleviate the hardships and problems of people here.
