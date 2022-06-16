Delayed work

Several reports suggest that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road has been put on hold; the government is making a huge mistake. All major roads of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are already choked, especially with heavy trucks and trailers. Every time a truck passes through the twin cities, it adds to air pollution. Thousands of vehicles that travel to cities located on the opposite sides of Islamabad and Rawalpindi (Wah, Gujar Khan, etc) will also use the new road, saving time and fuel.
Also, people from Dina, Mangla and Mirpur will prefer going to the Islamabad airport for their international flights instead of the Lahore airport. The people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad need this ring road to make their commuting time convenient and short. The government is requested to not delay the project.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
