Emma Stone reveals she is ‘too afraid’ of her ‘own mental health’

Emma Stone just admitted that she is “afraid” of her “own mental health” to launch an Instagram account.

The 37-year-old actress much prefers being a "lurker" and looking at other people's content rather than creating a profile on the photo-sharing site in her name.

When asked if she would ever consider starting a lifestyle website, she told Rolling Stone magazine: "One hundred percent no.”

"That’s why I don’t even have Instagram. I’m too afraid of my own mental health to be engaged in that way, and that’s why I’m such a lurker and love following other people’s stuff,” the Cruella star added.

Emma is also set to feature in a brand-new commercial for Squarespace, in which the company helps her to acquire her own website domain name.

A 30-second version of Emma's Squarespace ad will air between the first and second quarters of Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Filming the commercial led to Emma wondering why she hadn't bought her own website name beforehand, and the star admitted it was a "lack of foresight" on her part.

She said: "I don’t know what I never actually did that. Squarespace kind of had to deal with my lack of foresight. So, I’m very grateful they did or else the commercial really would not have worked.”

"It would have been weird if you went to EmmaStone.com and it was ... I don’t even know what might have been going on over there,” Emma Stone concluded.