Ben Stiller cherishes working with late David Bowie

Ben Stiller recently got candid and revealed how he felt working with David Bowie.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, the 60-year-old American actor and comedian confessed that being cast alongside Bowie in Zoolander was “one of the high points" of his career.”

Stiller said, "Having worked with so many different people over the years, it's really one of the high points to have had that time with him.”

"He was incredibly generous, incredibly classy — everybody on set was in awe,” he gushed.

In the 2001 American comedy film, Bowie played himself in a short scene. He judges a runway “walk-off” between the movie's rival fashion plates, Hansel McDonald (Owen Wilson) and Derek Zoolander (Stiller).

The late English actor, singer, and songwriter explained the showdown will follow “old-school rules” and asked them to "go to work.” While judging them, Bowie writes careful notes on his palm.

"When he said yes to doing it, I couldn't believe he said yes. But he had a great sense of humor and was incredibly self-deprecating, and I feel really, really fortunate that I got to spend a little time with him,” Stiller said of The Prestige star’s appearance in Zoolander.

"He gave our movie so much credibility by being in that scene. So, it's been a high point in my career to be able to have that time with him, for sure,” the Night at the Museum actor said of Bowie.