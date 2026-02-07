Matthew McConaughey opens up about his painful battle with THIS

Matthew McConaughey recently got candid about getting “blistering geysers of pus’ acne in his teenage years.

On Friday, February 6, the 56-year-old American actor posted a new Lyrics of Livin newsletter on YouTube, where he revealed that the reason behind his painful acne was a facial product that his mother, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey, was selling at the time called Oil of Mink.

McConaughey stated that Oil of Mink was considered a miracle for skin impurities. “At the same time, I was entering adolescence — you know, pubic hair growing in, balls dropping, voice lowering, and a few pimples.”

“A fan of self-regard and looking my best, I listened to her and started applying Oil of Mink to my face each night before bed. The result?… More pimples,” he shared.

Even though the Interstellar star opened up about his concerns to his mother, he used the product for another 12 days upon his mother’s advice. Rather than getting him victory in his battle with acne, the product worsened it, so his mother contacted her boss, Elaine, to show his “swollen, zit-infested face.”

Elaine defended her product, claiming that “it’s bringing out all the impurities!” and asked McConaughey to “just keep applying the Oil of Mink each night, and eventually it’ll pull all the impurities out, and then you’ll have a clear, glowing complexion for the rest of your life.”

Her assurance made him believe that he would eventually have flawless skin, so there was no chance he would throw the product in the trash.

But, “three weeks in, my entire cheeks were swollen, red pustules. Huge whiteheads. Blistering geysers of pus. I looked like a different person,” the True Detective star quipped.

McConaughey then went to seek medical advice and his dermatologist asked what he had been using.

“This is for people that are at least over 40 years old, definitely not for a teenager going through adolescence when your skin is secreting more oil. This product has completely blocked your pores,” the doctor told him.