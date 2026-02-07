Princess Anne enjoys Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang performances at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Princess Anne was the first member of the Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic Games

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence enjoyed the performances from Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Chinese pianist Lang Lang at Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan.

As per the photos circulating on social media, Princess Anne, who competed in the games in 1976, attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony with husband in Milan, which included a performance from Mariah Carey.

Earlier, Princess Anne also released a video message to wish Team GB “Good luck”.

According to the palace, ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, the Princess Royal has sent a message to those competing to wish them luck and congratulate them for all they have achieved so far.

She says, “As your competitions begin, know that you will have the support of the nation. On behalf of us all, I wish you the very best of luck.”

Princess Anne was the first member of the Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic Games when she rode Queen Elizabeth II’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Since then, the Princess Royal has had a long association with the Olympic Games as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, Italian President Sergio Mattarella declared the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics open on Friday during a glittering ceremony at the San Siro stadium.

"I declare the Games open," Mattarella told a packed crowd at the famous arena, one of a number of venues across northern Italy marking the opening of the Games.