Shanghai Fusion ‘Artificial Sun’ achieves groundbreaking results with plasma control record

The Shanghai-based fusion startup Energy Singularity has achieved a landmark milestone, setting a global record for a commercially constructed nuclear fusion device with its HH70 high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tokamak. The device demonstrated the ability to sustain a plasma current for 1,337 seconds.

Founded in 2021, Energy Singularity marked a milestone for Chinese fusion energy in 2024, by launching the world’s high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tokamak. Since its inception, the device has conducted 5,755 experiments and achieved remarkable results.

In this connection Dong Ge, co-founder of Energy Singularity said, “This breakthrough is not merely about time; it demonstrates that the deep integration of HTS and AI control technologies has reached engineering feasibility paving the way for high-efficiency of future fusion power plants.”

The innovative HH70 device features an impressive localization of 96 percent in its intellectual property and serves as a crucial experimental platform. Building on this success, the company is now developing its successor, with the ultimate goal of achieving net fusion energy gain.