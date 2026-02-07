Science

Shanghai Fusion ‘Artificial Sun’ achieves groundbreaking results with plasma control record

Nuclear fusion often referred to as the ‘artificial sun’ mimics the sun’s thermonuclear reactions

By Ruqia Shahid
February 07, 2026
Shanghai Fusion ‘Artificial Sun’ achieves groundbreaking results with plasma control record
Shanghai Fusion ‘Artificial Sun’ achieves groundbreaking results with plasma control record

The Shanghai-based fusion startup Energy Singularity has achieved a landmark milestone, setting a global record for a commercially constructed nuclear fusion device with its HH70 high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tokamak. The device demonstrated the ability to sustain a plasma current for 1,337 seconds.

Founded in 2021, Energy Singularity marked a milestone for Chinese fusion energy in 2024, by launching the world’s high-temperature superconducting (HTS) tokamak. Since its inception, the device has conducted 5,755 experiments and achieved remarkable results.

In this connection Dong Ge, co-founder of Energy Singularity said, “This breakthrough is not merely about time; it demonstrates that the deep integration of HTS and AI control technologies has reached engineering feasibility paving the way for high-efficiency of future fusion power plants.”

The innovative HH70 device features an impressive localization of 96 percent in its intellectual property and serves as a crucial experimental platform. Building on this success, the company is now developing its successor, with the ultimate goal of achieving net fusion energy gain.