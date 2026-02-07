Which countries are worst and best in public sector AI race?

A new global study shows that governments are moving at very different speeds when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence in public services. Public officials around the world use AI more frequently than before, yet many governments face challenges because they cannot transform their ambitions into practical work equipment.

France ranks last in public sector AI adoption

France placed last in the Public Sector AI Adoption Index 2026, published by Public First for the Center for Data Innovation with sponsorship from Google. Nearly 45% of French public servants said they never use AI at work, and 74% said AI could not perform any part of their job.

Despite France’s major investment in AI infrastructure and ethical frameworks, the report says limited hands-on experience has left many workers unconvinced that AI can improve efficiency. Researchers also warned that many employees who do use AI may be doing so without official approval.

Europe falls behind global peers

Germany and the United Kingdom also lagged behind leading countries. Germany was grouped among risk-averse nations where AI use remains limited to specialists and pilot programmes. The UK showed some progress, with 37 per cent of public servants receiving AI training, but adoption remains uneven across departments.

The index showed Singapore, Saudi Arabia and India as the leading countries. The governments achieved success through their combination of strong leadership, which provided citizens with AI tools and established training programmes. Public servants worldwide use AI at a rate of 74%, yet only 18% of them see their governments using it effectively.