FIA busts criminals’ gang

Islamabad : An organised group of criminals who was impersonating high-ranking government officials have been arrested. These criminals threatened and extorted money from other high-ranking government officers by impersonating high offices such as DG FIA, DG NAB, and the heads of other organizations.

In a raid by FIA Cyber Crime Circle, two suspects of this organised group was apprehended from Lahore, whom multiple fake WhatsApp accounts were recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the same group was also involved in blackmailing women with their obscene photos and videos.

A case FIR No. 116/2022 has been registered u/s 3, 4, 13, 14, 16, 17 ,21 of PECA-2016 R/w 109, 419, 420, 468, 471, 384 PPC at FIA Cybercrime Circle Lahore. Further investigation underway.