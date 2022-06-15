Public in a lurch as USC runs out of stock

Rawalpindi : Although the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of subsidised ghee by Rs40 per kilogram but has failed to provide the commodity at its outlets. The USC management has also failed to provide subsidized flour as well for several days.

The price of ghee has been increased from Rs260 to Rs300, but the non-availability of two main kitchen items at subsidised rates at USC outlets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has forced consumers to buy them from the open market at higher rates thus affecting their monthly budgets.

Although sugar is available at the USC outlets, but it is of inferior quality; forcing consumers to buy it from the open market.

Common man’s trust in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has already dwindled as government-run stores have lost their basic objective of providing some kind of relief to the poor segment of society. The long queues of people could be seen in front of all stores waiting to buy ghee and flour but in vain.

In fact, purchasing power of the common man has ended due to wrong government policies. All political parties only make tall promises but practically do nothing for the public. All political parties are telling the ‘stories’ of IMF that it was not acceptable for IMF and it was acceptable for IMF. We were spending life according to IMF for four years, a number of people standing in the queue outside utility stores told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.

They said that one-kilogram ghee and cooking oil of all brands was selling at Rs560 and Rs605 while a 20-kilogram bag of subsidised flour is selling at Rs1500 to Rs1600 in open markets.

The government-run stores are selling subsidised ghee at Rs260 but concerned management increased the prices by Rs40 per kilogram and now it is sold at Rs300. Similarly, a 10-kilogram flour bag (low quality) was selling at Rs400 at government-run stores. But both items were not available in the USC outlets for over two weeks.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager Raja Zulqarnan told ‘The News’ that they were trying to control the shortage of flour and ghee in stores. These two items are subsidised items therefore the public stands in long queues to buy them. “Flour and ghee get sold out in minutes,” he claimed. He said that we are continuously supplying subsidized items in all stores on regular basis.

Some key post officials from Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on condition of anonymity said that flour mills and ghee mills have stopped supply because management has not cleared their pending dues. Secondly, flour mills and ghee mills refused to supply both items at cheaper prices and demanded an increase in prices otherwise they will not resume the supply, the officials claimed.