Islamabad: “Pakistan is a very strong and resourceful country which needs to open up to outside world for commercial activities including multinational trade, promotion of SMEs, industrialisation, agriculture research, IT projects, tourism, communication infrastructure, health and education.
“For this purpose we need to enhance our interaction with EU, African Union, OIC and last but not the least 54 Commonwealth countries which is led by Britain as Her Majesty the Queen is the head of Common Wealth,” said former senator Lieutenant General (r) Abdul Qayyum while chairing a Commonwealth Entrepreneur Club (CEC) meeting on Tuesday in Islamabad as the president of CEC Pakistan chapter, says a press release.
