Fighting terrorism

This refers to the news report, ‘PPP stresses taking decisions related to terrorism issues in parliament’ (June 11). Parliament should be supreme in making all significant decisions about the country after thorough discussions between the treasury and opposition benches. It should not be restricted to budget speeches. With the current coalition government, the time is ripe to bring back the respect a parliament deserves. We should put an end to the politics of roadshows, agitation and dharnas (sit-ins). The government should conduct regular parliamentary sessions to chalk out strategies and iron out differences.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
