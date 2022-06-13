Son kills father over matrimonial issue

SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, a son stabbed to death his father over a matrimonial issue at Pano Aqil in district Sukkur. Police arrested the accused who confessed to have killed his father after he (father) had raised an objection to the girl whom he wanted to marry against the payment of Rs100,000. The accused asked his father to give him the amount but he refused to entertain him. Police said that an FIR was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.