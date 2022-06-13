Shadab stars as Pakistan clinch clean sweep of West Indies

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan’s brilliant all-round display helped Pakistan complete the West Indies’ whitewash with an intriguing 53 runs win in the third and final ODI of the ICC World Cup Super League series at the Multan Stadium Sunday.

Shadab picked up 4 for 62 besides cracking 86 when chips were down for the host nation to win the Man of the Match award. Facing a reachable target of 270 in a 48 overs aside match, West Indies were bowled out for 216 despite some exciting six-hitting prowess put on display by Akeal Hosein (60).

The all-rounder smashed six sixes and two boundaries during his 37-ball blistering knock that at one stage looked threatening from Pakistan’s perspective. Yet, Shadab kept up his cool, not only dislodging Hosein, stumped, but also grabbed three other wickets to win for Pakistan.

“Coming out of injury is not an easy job. Thank God, my innings helped the team at right time and we managed a good score at the end,” Man of the Match, Shadab said.On his bowling, Shadab admitted that he bowled much better during the first two matches. “Yet, I grabbed more wickets today.”

Earlier, it was left to Shadab Khan (86) to show his mettle with the bat, striking three sixes and four boundaries during his 78-ball stay at the wicket. The hosts were reeling at 117 for 5 when Shadab took over, guiding the team’s total to a position of a fighting one.

Together with Khushdil Shah (34), he put on 83 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Pakistan on course for a decent total. Barring the 85-run opening wicket stand between consistent Imamul Haq (62) and Fakhar Zaman (35), no other top-order batsman stayed long at the wicket. For a change, Babar Azam (1), lost his wicket cheaply but even Mohammad Rizwan (11) and Mohammad Haris (0) could not fill the vacuum, leaving seven down Shadab and Kushdil to take over.

West Indies had an unexpected hero in bowling as captain Nicholas Pooran (4-48) troubled the middle-order, returning with the career-best figures. Keemo Paul (2-57) also bowled well. In fact, Pooran just had bowled three balls in his ODI career before turning up his arm in Multan Sunday.

In between, the game was suspended by an unexpected dust storm, reducing the third one-dayer to 48 overs aside outing.Winning team captain Babar Azam on sweeping the series said that every player put up his best efforts. “As a team, we played brilliantly.

Nawaz showed excellent from. The way he turned around the second ODI with his bowling was amazing. I think that was the turning point of the series.”Score: Pakistan 269-9 in 48 overs: (Shadab Khan 86, Imamul Haq 62, Khushdil Shah 34, Nicholas Pooran 4-48, Keemo Paul 2-57). West Indies 216 all out in 37.2 overs (Akeal Hussain 60, Keacy Carty 33, Shadab Khan 4-62, Hasan Ali 2-29, Mohammad Nawaz 2-56).

Result: Pakistan won the series 3-0

Man of the Series: Imamul Haq